OMG! Solange is coming to South Africa and the internet is way excited

Solange herself confirmed the news that Afropunk would be bringing her to Mzansi in December.

I'm a lil hurt about Anderson.Paak and Solange being at Afro Punk Joburg simply cuz I won't be there — Ru (@_ThatShortGirl) May 11, 2017

Solange and Anderson Paak in Joburg at #afropunk festival!!!!!! New Year's Eve will be dope — MsJoburg (@Law_yal) May 11, 2017

December's are always lit in south Africa. now y'all are brining Solange and Anderson paak December 17 is gonna be fire thank u AFRO PUNK — mosebo (@MoStrong_) May 11, 2017

Guys Travis Scott, Solange & Anderson Paak all in one year. South Africa the music gods are with us. — Lotus (@kabelojoala) May 11, 2017

If you're wondering what the vibe of the festival is, this is how Afropunk describes itself:

"We, the people built this land. Our flesh and blood is present in its buildings, its roads and its bridges. Our souls are its spiritual cornerstone. Our culture is its foundation. Our being nourishes this land – as our ancestors’ beings nourished it before us – yet the land has not always reimbursed us. We, the people recognize the bullshit of the powerful. The injustices they committed in the past have never disappeared from view. The inequalities they perpetrate are there for all but the blind. The inadequacies they’ve paid forward to a future age are appearing over the horizon."