Fri May 12 08:01:49 SAST 2017

OMG! Solange is coming to South Africa and the internet is way excited

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City
Solange is heading to Jozi
You guys, two things are happening today: either you and your crew are arranging your New Year's eve plans around the news that Solange is going to be in Johannesburg or you've just heard that Solange is coming to South Africa... SCREAM!

Solange herself confirmed the news that Afropunk would be bringing her to Mzansi in December.

 

If you're wondering what the vibe of the festival is, this is how Afropunk describes itself:

 

"We, the people built this land. Our flesh and blood is present in its buildings, its roads and its bridges. Our souls are its spiritual cornerstone. Our culture is its foundation. Our being nourishes this land – as our ancestors’ beings nourished it before us – yet the land has not always reimbursed us. We, the people recognize the bullshit of the powerful. The injustices they committed in the past have never disappeared from view. The inequalities they perpetrate are there for all but the blind. The inadequacies they’ve paid forward to a future age are appearing over the horizon."

