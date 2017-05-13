 Gangsta! Liesl and ProVerb give us the feels with 2 snaps - Times LIVE
   
Sat May 13 09:48:52 SAST 2017

Gangsta! Liesl and ProVerb give us the feels with 2 snaps

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-13 08:00:00.0
Liesl and Pro are lit
Who needs glam evening dresses, fancy red carpets and hair and make-up on fleek?

When it comes to Liesl Laurie and ProVerb, all you need is a bunny chow, Eldos and some epic poses and you'll have the feels for days.

The couple were visiting the former Miss South Africa's family in Eldorado Park and damn, they've given us #couplegoals all over again.

Check it!

 

