3 incredible moments from Justin Bieber's Joburg concert

The rain and the bitter Joburg cold definitely did not dampen the mood as glow sticks, torches and screams filled the air around The Calabash last night.

Even though there were mixed feelings around the performance, with some criticising his lip syncing, fans happily waited until the end of the show to sing and dance along to their favourite Bieber tracks.

From Bieber's smoking-hot dance moves to the incredible special effects and world-class stage, here are 3 amazing moments from last night's show:

1. Bieber took it all the way back and performed Baby, the track that helped launch his career.

2. There was a point during the show when Bieber got out his guitar and serenaded the crowd.

3. When Bieber performed his hit track Sorry, which also marked the finale of the show, the most electrifying fireworks display lit up the sky in Soweto.

Bieber heads to the Mother City today where he will perform his last show in the country on Wednesday (17 May).