Former Generations actor Mandla Hlatshwayo shot dead

Mon May 15 08:49:58 SAST 2017

Tmg Digital | 2017-05-15 07:45:32.0
Mandla Hlatshwayo
Image by: Facebook/Mandla Hlatshwayo

Jozi FM has confirmed the death of radio host Mandla Hlatshwayo‚ who was shot in Pimville‚ Soweto‚ on Sunday night.

Reports said the incident happened during a robbery at a pub‚ where both Hlatshwayo and a friend were shot dead.

Police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya told News24 that four armed suspects entered the pub on Sunday night around 11pm. While he would name the deceased, he said that two victims were shot trying to assist those being robbed.

Hlatshwayo was also known for his role as Siphiwe Phosa on SABC1 soapie Generations, a role he played for seven years.

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo shared the news in a Facebook post.

 

This is a developing story

