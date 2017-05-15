Mandla Hlatshwayo's friends and neighbours gather for cleansing ceremony

The mood at the pub was sombre and sad as rituals were being performed.

Community members outside the Meli tavern in Pimville, Soweto described Mandla as a humble and kind person who was always willing to help.

An outpouring of tributes in honour of the fallen star has inundated social media as news of his death emerged on Monday morning.

Those who worked closely with Mandla have shared stories of the fond memories they have of him.

Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba described him as "fearless".

"He had the kind of spirit of a loving and caring person. I don't even think he saw his death coming because for him was just helping. He was fearless," she told ANN7.

Mandla who worked at JoziFM where he presented the Weekend Special was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses told JoziFM station manager Mpho Mhlongo that Mandla apparently tried to save women in the tavern from being robbed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mpho said he was devastated over his friend's death and recalled how he found Mandla's body outside the pub.

"I got there and found him motionless. He was just lying there," Mpho said.