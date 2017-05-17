11 things you don't know about Pearl Modiadie

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the Zaziwa presenter shared some fun facts about herself and how "flattered" she was when an upcoming artist called Jack told her he wrote a song about her.

"One day after my Metro FM show I found a young man waiting for me. He introduced himself as Jack and told me he had written a song about me and some soccer player named Lerato Lamola. Although I didn't expect it, it was so sweet," she said.

The Pearl Modiadie song puts her name on the list with other celebs like Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba and Steve Kekana. The song sings her praises and chants her achievements.

Pearl said she has learnt the hard way when it comes to allowing her fans too much freedom in her private space. However, she said that as a public figure she knows that she must still share some of her life with her followers.

"I know that we ultimately control what we share about ourselves, so I made a conscious decision to share only a certain portion of my life," she said.

The presenter-turned-producer also gave TshisaLIVE some fun facts about herself:

Most expensive gift you have ever bought? A house for my father

Weirdest fan request? "Will you marry me?"

Location of first kiss? Outside my high school gate (I ran away after kissing him)

Best vacation destination? New York or Bali, or Amsterdam... okay I can't decide.

Longest friendship? 18 years. She is my day one

Boat or plane? Plane if it's business class (Economy class is not kind on the body when going on long trips)

Are you willing to try an extreme sport? Yes, skydiving. I'm still plucking up the courage.

Most touching interview? My interview with Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. I still can't believe how much more she was in person than in my imagination.

Latest music obsession? Jullian Gomes' debut solo album titled Late Dreamer

Oldest clothing/accessory item you can't part with? My mother's ring

What do you splurge on? Home decoration items (I love being surrounded by beautiful things)

