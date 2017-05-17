Bieber is loving Cape Town - playing pranks on hotel guests and going up Table Mountain
Justin Bieber is in the Mother City ahead of his performance at the Cape Town Stadium tonight, and boy, is he having fun. From going up Table Mountain, to enjoying a game of pool and playing pranks on hotel guests, Bieber is in his element.
Bieber was spotted was in the line to go up Table Mountain on Tuesday. It's reported he asked people not to take pictures but did happily chat to people who recognised him.
On Wednesday night he reportedly aired a live Instagra video of himself playing pranks on guests at the One&Only. He was also seen during the day trying to get a tan.
Justin Bieber Out in Cape Town, South Africa. (May 15)#JustinBBMAs pic.twitter.com/4qSh2EKzFO— Justin Bieber (@justinbie8er94) May 17, 2017
SPOTTED:@justinbieber at The One & Only Cape Town, South Africa for his #PurposeWorldTour pic.twitter.com/JoUPDlUlns— TRISTAN SHAUN HENRY (@TRISTYHENRY) May 16, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara is getting her own reality show
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.