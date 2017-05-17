 Bieber is loving Cape Town - playing pranks on hotel guests and going up Table Mountain - Times LIVE
Wed May 17 07:50:15 SAST 2017

Bieber is loving Cape Town - playing pranks on hotel guests and going up Table Mountain

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-17 06:53:20.0
Justin Bieber will perform in Cape Town tonight
Image by: Alon Skuy

Justin Bieber is in the Mother City ahead of his performance at the Cape Town Stadium tonight, and boy, is he having fun. From going up Table Mountain, to enjoying a game of pool and playing pranks on hotel guests, Bieber is in his element.

Bieber was spotted was in the line to go up Table Mountain on Tuesday. It's reported he asked people not to take pictures but did happily chat to people who recognised him.

 

On Wednesday night he reportedly aired a live Instagra video of himself playing pranks on guests at the One&Only. He was also seen during the day trying to get a tan.

