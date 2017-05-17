Mandla's friend's family speaks out: We can't believe we have lost our daddy

Friends and family gathered at Meli pub in Pimville, Soweto on Tuesday night to pay tribute to the two men who lost their lives trying help two women who were being robbed outside the venue.

Eyewitnesses have described to TshisaLIVE how Mandla ran out onto the street after hearing screams. He was shot and fell to the floor. Oupa, known as "ChomChom" to locals, peered outside the venue to see what was happening and was also gunned down.

"He was a good father. He was a family man. We are speechless. We can't believe this has happened," his daughter Linda said.

While they are battling to come to terms with the loss the family are also disappointed that they have been left in the dark about what happened.

"We don't even know what happened. Police haven't told us. We just know our father is dead," said his son Tshepo.

Four people have been arrested and will appear in court soon.