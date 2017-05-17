Thembisa Mdoda was bullied for 'being pretty'

Thembisa was interviewed on her sister's show Real Talk with Anele and the siblings' intimate conversation gave us the feels.

Thembisa opened up about being bullied and the effect of moving around all the time as kids.

"When I got to Pietersburg (now Polokwane) I was in standard 6 (grade 8) and they made me carry their bags. The matrics were like 'yeah we pick on pretty girls,'" she said.

The OPW presenter explained she didn't understand the concept behind the girls saying they bully pretty girls.

She said the incidents in high school, which was also a boarding school, has resulted in her taking longer to "get to know" people.

"I did not understand why [they bullied me]. I mean pretty or not, abuse is abuse," she said.

She added that moving from place to place as kids turned out to be a blessing in disguise because as a person who "loves languages" she got a chance to learn most of them.