Gatvol Pimville residents plan march against 'police inefficiency' post Mandla Hlatshwayo murder

The two were gunned down after trying to help women who were being mugged outside the Meli tavern in Pimville.

There have been accusations of the ambulance taking over an hour to arrive at the scene of the accident. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services have confirmed there was a shortage of ambulances on the night of the incident and as a result that call had to be referred to Netcare 911.

But it's not just Emergency Services that locals have slammed, they've also hit out at police, claiming that this shooting is the second incident in two weeks.

"I was shot here two weeks ago. This very spot," said a man who did not want to be named outside the tavern.

The owner of the tavern spoke to TshisaLIVE outside the venue during a night vigil being held there.

"Police and ambulances were useless. We need to gather as a community in Pimville and march. We need to tell them enough is enough. This can't carry on," said Gladwin Morewane.

A memorial service will be held for Mandla in Soweto today. His funeral is on Saturday.