IN MEMES: Somizi's reality show never fails to impress

Somgaga's reality show never fails to give fans a burst of excitement every week.

And judging by the hype on Twitter everyone welcomed the crazy moments, laughter and Somizi's flamboyant nature with open arms.

The reality TV star's friendship with TT took centre stage on the reality show once again and Somizi also had viewers in stitches when he called his mama the "Nomzamo Mbatha of gogos".

Of course Twitter users inundated the platform with their comments and dozens of side-splitting memes.

Here's what Twitter had to say...

TT is all kinds of dramatic #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/D7gIvZ8JNC — Nomfundo Madonsela (@Fumadonsela) May 18, 2017

#LTDWSomizi is a definition of happiness ....setting your own levels and achieving them to fulfill yourself — Ma_Zee (@BongZondi) May 18, 2017

Somizi is not full of drama,he is drama itself shem#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/eTVpJGnIXX — Madamspeaker (@sharonshez1000) May 10, 2017

What did Somizi just say about cholesterol and Zuma reshuffling? #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/mQeaxkKHHj — :::::MAFIRI::::: (@Mafiri_fire) May 17, 2017

Somizi is hilarious. If he hosted #OPW it will be so lit #LTDWSomizi — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 17, 2017