Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson joins KFM

Earlier this year Darren left his popular breakfast show on 947 to take on the afternoon slot, saying that he wanted to spend time with his family.

"The show comes with a lot of responsibility and I went up and told management that something has got to change. For a family man the afternoon drive is the best option."

It seems he has done a u-turn though and will now be hosting a breakfast show again, but this time on a different station.

"From July, Darren will take over the KFM breakfast show between 6am and 9am, bringing his brand of fun, funny, relatable radio to listeners across the Cape – and yes, there will be a daily prank," said Primedia in a statement.

Darren will be relocating to Cape Town and will still be doing the Xpress Drive on 947. (Double salary, fam)

“This is a dream come true for me and my family. To do the breakfast show on KFM in Africa's most beautiful city, is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am incredibly excited,” said Darren.