Stolen shoes and ambulance shortage: We round up the facts about Mandla Hlatshwayo's death

As mourners said goodbye to the man "who was always smiling" we take a look at the big stories surrounding his death.

On Monday, the day after he was shot and killed, it was revealed that he died trying to save two women. The thugs who shot him also made off with his shoes.

A cleansing ceremony was held outside the Meli pub in Pimville where he was gunned down while his family gathered at Mandla's mother's home to mourn.

Shocking details around his last moments began to emerge and eyewitnesses told TshisaLIVE how Mandla was still alive when he was gunned down.

As Mzansi's anger towards men intensified, Mandla showed us that not all men are trash.

An investigation by TshisaLIVE revealed that no ambulances where available on the night he was shot and killed. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services also confirmed there is a shortage of ambulances.

Four men were arrested. Mandla will be laid to rest on Saturday.