 Timeless Thembi Seete to host Mabala party tent - Times LIVE
Fri May 19 08:21:48 SAST 2017

I can’t have children, says Lerato Kganyago

Timeless Thembi Seete to host Mabala party tent

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-19 07:46:44.0
Thembi looks gorg
Image by: Supplied by Mabala Noise

Thembi Seete is our girl crush all day, err'day. The musician will be hosting the Mabala Noise tent at the Durban July along with Khanyi Mbau and LeAnne Dlamini.

Save & Share

Related News

Thembi posted a snap of herself with a horse ahead of the event and it got us crushing hard.

 

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

If this isn't enough to give you the Friday feels, then look at these snaps...

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X