Timeless Thembi Seete to host Mabala party tent
Thembi Seete is our girl crush all day, err'day. The musician will be hosting the Mabala Noise tent at the Durban July along with Khanyi Mbau and LeAnne Dlamini.
Thembi posted a snap of herself with a horse ahead of the event and it got us crushing hard.
If this isn't enough to give you the Friday feels, then look at these snaps...
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.