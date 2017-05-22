 Check out Norma Gigaba's flashy bling from her hubby - Times LIVE
   
Check out Norma Gigaba's flashy bling from her hubby

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-22 14:57:07.0
Norma Gigaba gets a flashy new ring from her hubby.
Image by: Instagram

Norma Gigaba is one lucky girl and she isn't shy to flaunt it.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba recently surprised his wife with a new piece of jewellery.

Why? Probably because he just felt like spoiling his lady.

Norma shared a picture gushing over the new ring, but later deleted the picture.

"So in love with this new piece...thank you my hubby," Norma captioned the snap.

