Check out Norma Gigaba's flashy bling from her hubby
Norma Gigaba is one lucky girl and she isn't shy to flaunt it.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba recently surprised his wife with a new piece of jewellery.
Why? Probably because he just felt like spoiling his lady.
Norma shared a picture gushing over the new ring, but later deleted the picture.
"So in love with this new piece...thank you my hubby," Norma captioned the snap.
#Swoon
