Tue May 23 10:55:18 SAST 2017

Pulane reveals chilling details about 'abduction attempt'

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-23 09:46:56.0
Pulane Lenkoe is grateful to have escaped unharmed.
Image by: Pulane Lenkoe/Twitter

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has revealed chilling details of how two men allegedly tried to lure her out of a shopping mall.

Pulane gave a blow-by-blow account of how two men followed her from shop to shop, and even offered her a "massive overseas business deal".

"I had these two foreign guys following me around at Eastgate mall, so at first I didn't think it was a big deal until I noticed that they were following me to every store that I went to, and they didn't buy anything," she said.

Pulane added that eventually one of the men approached her and asked for her name.

Pulane said the guys continued to follow her and offered her a deal to "make millions" in Angola.

Pulane explained that it became clear that the men were trying to get her to their car or the parking lot, and she then called security.

"He was insisting that he wanted to give me the dollars which were in his car. At this point it was clear that these men were trying by every means to get me in their car or the parking area, then I called security on them, then they started running," she said.

Pulane added that she was grateful that she escaped unharmed from the ordeal.

