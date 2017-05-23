Pulane reveals chilling details about 'abduction attempt'

Pulane gave a blow-by-blow account of how two men followed her from shop to shop, and even offered her a "massive overseas business deal".

"I had these two foreign guys following me around at Eastgate mall, so at first I didn't think it was a big deal until I noticed that they were following me to every store that I went to, and they didn't buy anything," she said.

Pulane added that eventually one of the men approached her and asked for her name.

So I went to Nike store, then he offered to pay for my staff, i told him i was good, then he insisted and started telling one of the — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Cashiers that he was gonna pay for my staff, and then when I came out off the fitting room he was asking if they accept dollars — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Then they said no, then he ask for my banking details, then i told him i never asked him to pay for my staff, then i left the store, they — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Pulane said the guys continued to follow her and offered her a deal to "make millions" in Angola.

Followed me again, offered to have lunch in Bedfordview at cousin's house, said no, and told him to leave me alone, then he said he wanted — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Offer me a business deal in Angola to make millions, I told him that he was really starting to freak me out, and I was about to call — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Security on him, then he tells me I can't tell him what to do in a public place, so I told him to proceed going without me, cause I refuse — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 22, 2017

Pulane explained that it became clear that the men were trying to get her to their car or the parking lot, and she then called security.

"He was insisting that he wanted to give me the dollars which were in his car. At this point it was clear that these men were trying by every means to get me in their car or the parking area, then I called security on them, then they started running," she said.

Pulane added that she was grateful that she escaped unharmed from the ordeal.