Wed May 24 11:07:23 SAST 2017

Hulisani Ravele loses her cool over 'disrespect' to Venda culture

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-24 10:51:59.0
Hulisani Ravele will not tolerate disrespect.
Hulisani Ravele was left fuming after a follower showed no respect towards her language and culture.

The TV and radio personality who is Venda greeted her followers in TshiVenda, but one follower accused her of "insulting" them.

"Black people, sometimes we really are our own worst enemies...some of us have no respect for other people's languages and cultures," she said.

Hulisani explained that she did not care if the tweet was meant as a joke or not, because there is nothing funny about "looking down" on someone else's culture or language.

"I don't care if they meant it as a joke because fact is there is nothing funny about looking down upon the language & culture of others. And worse, black person to black person. No man. Let's respect each other. If you have nothing nice to say then don't tweet back bathong," she said.

Hulisani warned followers that any sort of disrespect will not be tolerated on her page.

