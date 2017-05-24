Hulisani Ravele loses her cool over 'disrespect' to Venda culture

The TV and radio personality who is Venda greeted her followers in TshiVenda, but one follower accused her of "insulting" them.

"Black people, sometimes we really are our own worst enemies...some of us have no respect for other people's languages and cultures," she said.

2. This morning I tweeted in my home language, just a greeting, a hello hi, a have a nice day fam. But no, some individual found it fitting — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 23, 2017

3. To tweet at me and say "Nawe, rhaaa". When another person tried to correct and help them understand that what I tweeted was a greeting — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 23, 2017

4. Their response was "hayi, uyasithuka lo". I was gonna let it go but no, this kind of tribalistic behaviour IS NOT OK!!!! — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 23, 2017

Hulisani explained that she did not care if the tweet was meant as a joke or not, because there is nothing funny about "looking down" on someone else's culture or language.

"I don't care if they meant it as a joke because fact is there is nothing funny about looking down upon the language & culture of others. And worse, black person to black person. No man. Let's respect each other. If you have nothing nice to say then don't tweet back bathong," she said.

Hulisani warned followers that any sort of disrespect will not be tolerated on her page.