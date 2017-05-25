'I thought I was going to die' - Babes Wodumo's friend details horrifying acid attack

On Tuesday night Sphelele walked out of her student hostel to a nearby garage to get an energy drink. But her night took a horrific turn after being attacked at the petrol station.

"I had just come back from home and felt I needed to get my energy up. So I decided to go to the garage to get an energy drink."

Sphelele has described to TshisaLIVE how a woman duped her into believing she was lost only for the woman to be part of an abduction plot.

"I met a lady who had a huge jam jar with clear liquid in side. I thought it was just a drink. She looked lost so I asked her if I could help," she said.

As she directed the woman to security, she felt her face burn as acid was thrown directly at her.

"I thought I was going to die. I was so frightened. I couldn't tell how much acid was on me. I thought I was going to burn to death, but I was just in survival mode. I pushed her and I just ran. When I finally stopped at the garage she had vanished but I could see a car with hazards on next to the res," she explained.

Sphelele explained that campus security was called and they escorted her back to her residence where she waited for an ambulance so they could treat her acid burns. She told TshisaLIVE that she had not yet reported the incident to the police as she was still recovering.

She said she hopes her painful experience will teach other women the importance of walking in groups.

"It's not only men. Now women are involved and you can't trust anyone. I find myself so paranoid when I have to walk anywhere alone."

Sphelele is a Bachelor of Pharmacy student at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. She is friends with musician Babes Wodumo who posted footage of Sphelele at the garage screaming for help.

The footage has since gone viral.