Polygamist Musa opens up about being a dedicated dad to his 10 children

During an interview with TshisaLIVE Musa shared that one of the reasons he chose to lead a polygamous lifestyle was because he wanted to raise his "Mseleku nation".

"I always told my grandmother that 'I want to have my own little nation when I grow up.' That is why I took many wives because I wanted many children," he said.

Musa Mseleku and his family have grabbed the attention of many on their reality show Uthando Ne Sthembu which airs on Mzansi Magic. The polygamist has 10 children and has shared that he wants over 20 children.

He described how he manages to be a hands on dad and insists he is always present.

"I make sure that I see all my children every day and they know that I am there for them whenever they need me," he said.

Musa explained that he joined the parents committee (School Governing Body) that most of his children attend and he is very involved in their daily activities.

He added that he has also had to explain his lifestyle to his children as they got older, especially the boys who aspire to be like him.

"My eldest son has showed interest in leading a life like mine. I cautioned him and told him that he needs to remember that all my wives and his siblings will be under his care should anything happen to me. So he knows that he has his work cut out for him if he ever decides to take that route," he said.