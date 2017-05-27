Amanda Black & Kwesta win big at the #SAMA23

Amanda and Kwesta both did a clean sweep at the awards ceremony, which took place tonight at the Sun City Superbowl.

The Amazulu hitmaker walked away with gongs for Best Newcomer of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album

While Kwesta bagged awards for Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Rap Album, Highest Airplay and Best Collaboration for his hit, Ngud, with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Rapper Nasty C who bagged the most awards at the Metro FM Music Awards walked away with the prestigious Record of The Year Award.

Rebecca Malope, Don Laka and Babsy Mlangeni were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards.

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo also went home disappointed with no gongs.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Newcomer of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Duo-Group of the Year – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Best Female Artist of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Male Artist of the Year – Kwesta – Dakar II

Best Album of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Maskandi Album – Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathi

Classical Instrumental Album – Charl du Pleassis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol.II

Best Afro Pop Album – Vusi Nova – Vusi Nova

African Indigenous Gospel Album – Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ Legends

Best Rock Album – Albert Frost – The Wakeup

Best Pop Album – GoodLuck – The Nature Within

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Joshua na die Reen – Die Wereld Binne My

Best Rap Album – Kwesta – Darak II

Best Kwaito Album – Dr Malinga – Goodwill

Best Dance Album – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Sprit of Praise – Spirit of Praise Vol.6

Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud – Kwesta