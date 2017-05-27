Babes Wodumo leaves the #SAMA23 with dololo - Twitter reacts

Babes unfortunately didn't take home any gongs, which is a repeat of what happened at the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year.

Even though the gqom queen ended the show with an explosive performance, she promised that she will boycott awards if she went home with dololo.

During a red carpet interview on Saturday night Babes reiterated her statements.

Twitter wasted no time in taking aim at Babes for going home with no trophies, while her die-hard fans defended her fiercely.

This saw Babes top the Twitter trends list for most of the night.

Now Babes Wodumo knows dance moves don't get you awards, you must have a really nice voice #SAMA23 — Rebaone Santo (@MsRebaone) May 27, 2017

We can sugar coat things but BABES WODUMO deserves something #SAMA23 — Janeiro deFlvnko (@JaneiroRSA) May 27, 2017

I wasn't gonna perform if I was Babes Wodumo #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/lkoOmGw7HX — Nozy (@Nozi_me) May 27, 2017