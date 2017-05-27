 Babes Wodumo leaves the #SAMA23 with dololo - Twitter reacts - Times LIVE
   
Sun May 28 00:14:06 SAST 2017

Babes Wodumo leaves the #SAMA23 with dololo - Twitter reacts

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-27 23:10:07.0
Babes Wodumo wins dololo at the SAMAs.
Image by: WESTINK

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo has become the talk of the town after she walked away empty handed at the SAMAs which brought the Sun City Superbowl to life.

Babes unfortunately didn't take home any gongs, which is a repeat of what happened at the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year.

Even though the gqom queen ended the show with an explosive performance, she promised that she will boycott awards if she went home with dololo.

During a red carpet interview on Saturday night Babes reiterated her statements.

Twitter wasted no time in taking aim at Babes for going home with no trophies, while her die-hard fans defended her fiercely.

This saw Babes top the Twitter trends list for most of the night.

