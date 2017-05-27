'That's not appropriate for prime time': Khanyi's nude dress gets heat
Khanyi Mbau's revealing #SAMA23 dress which showed off her assets set social media on fire on Saturday night.
Dressed in a local cut, sheer nude dress which showed off major cleavage, Khanyi has become the talk of the town.
While some Twitter users complimented Khanyi for looking smoking-hot, others have commented that Khanyi's outfit was not "appropriate" for prime-time viewing.
Khanyi conducted live red carpet interviews for SABC as the glitzy awards ceremony got underway at Sun City Superbowl.
is there a new trend of showing off nipples? #KhanyiMbau #KellyKhumalo #sama23— Power To The People (@DaLegendaryLane) May 27, 2017
I love Khanyi Mbau yaz like serious #SAMA23 #sama2017 pic.twitter.com/pFqIg3bgAb— Vuyi Khumalo (@itsvuyi) May 27, 2017
First thing I noticed about #SAMA23 khanyi mbau nips. Bleacha dae gotes kent, they stand out— Jahbulonite (@jahbulonite) May 27, 2017
I didn't see Khanyi Mbau's tits #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/zmiuCJMC4D— Y?GEN (@menziwa_ralph) May 27, 2017
Are those nipples out @MbauReloaded .... that dress though it's not doing her justice #SAMA23— Maletsema Lebitsa (@Tsema2) May 27, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.