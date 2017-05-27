 'That's not appropriate for prime time': Khanyi's nude dress gets heat - Times LIVE
   
Sat May 27 21:01:15 SAST 2017

'That's not appropriate for prime time': Khanyi's nude dress gets heat

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-27 20:15:03.0
Khanyi Mbau sets social media alight.
Image by: Via Twitter

Khanyi Mbau's revealing #SAMA23 dress which showed off her assets set social media on fire on Saturday night.

Dressed in a local cut, sheer nude dress which showed off major cleavage,  Khanyi has become the talk of the town.

While some Twitter users complimented Khanyi for looking smoking-hot, others have commented that Khanyi's outfit was not "appropriate" for prime-time viewing.

Khanyi conducted live red carpet interviews for SABC as the glitzy awards ceremony got underway at Sun City Superbowl.

