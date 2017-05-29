IN MEMES: Xitsonga dominated OPW, leaves Twitter with chesties
Bright colours, a massive guest list and the stars sticking to their Xitsonga language both impressed and perplexed some fans of reality show, Our Perfect Wedding.
The bride and groom, Innocent and Vincent Ngobeni, showed off their cultures beautifully on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.
Their wedding was rated as one of the best by Twitter because of the colourful decor, their helicopter entrance, catering for 1,500 guests and a surprise change of wedding dresses.
However, the choice of the OPW's participants to speak mostly their language, which is Xitsonga, left Twitter confused and concentrating hard on the subtitles to understand what was being said.
Native Tsonga people were overjoyed at the use of their language in the show while other tweeps were just catching feelings:
#OurPerfectWedding— Queen_P (@Pinky_Natia) May 28, 2017
Im expecting this today pic.twitter.com/1GpMCGVF51
Yoh 1500 people #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/b3ME6r38Qz— Danny Brown (@Ms_T3) May 28, 2017
Why are people catching feelings? #XiTsonga is an official language yaseMzansi, get a life. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/PEddwIHGAD— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 28, 2017
Daddy is loaded neh? I think I should start a chruch too #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Dax5FL83LE— Mmamati (@luciaralepobe) May 28, 2017
The frustration on those who don't understand #Xitsonga, having to concentrate on the subtitles. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/WWD7u3njPs— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 28, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding so many tents? Are these people royalty and I didn't hear? pic.twitter.com/ydeHgNAAsA— Mohlaloga (@Mmaba2mash) May 28, 2017
Tithes must be coming strong, baby girl got a back up dress. Levels this #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ichO3l9fEF— Mmamati (@luciaralepobe) May 28, 2017
People are out'chea complaining about subtitles— #Kool_Aid (@xoNYIKOxo) May 28, 2017
Issa democracy babe #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/QaCn43zdwQ
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.