IN MEMES: Xitsonga dominated OPW, leaves Twitter with chesties

The bride and groom, Innocent and Vincent Ngobeni, showed off their cultures beautifully on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.

Their wedding was rated as one of the best by Twitter because of the colourful decor, their helicopter entrance, catering for 1,500 guests and a surprise change of wedding dresses.

However, the choice of the OPW's participants to speak mostly their language, which is Xitsonga, left Twitter confused and concentrating hard on the subtitles to understand what was being said.

Native Tsonga people were overjoyed at the use of their language in the show while other tweeps were just catching feelings:

Why are people catching feelings? #XiTsonga is an official language yaseMzansi, get a life. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/PEddwIHGAD — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 28, 2017

Daddy is loaded neh? I think I should start a chruch too #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Dax5FL83LE — Mmamati (@luciaralepobe) May 28, 2017

The frustration on those who don't understand #Xitsonga, having to concentrate on the subtitles. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/WWD7u3njPs — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 28, 2017

#OurPerfectWedding so many tents? Are these people royalty and I didn't hear? pic.twitter.com/ydeHgNAAsA — Mohlaloga (@Mmaba2mash) May 28, 2017

Tithes must be coming strong, baby girl got a back up dress. Levels this #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ichO3l9fEF — Mmamati (@luciaralepobe) May 28, 2017