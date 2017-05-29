 IN MEMES: Xitsonga dominated OPW, leaves Twitter with chesties - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon May 29 12:54:00 SAST 2017

4 unforget-table moments from #SAMA23

IN MEMES: Xitsonga dominated OPW, leaves Twitter with chesties

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-29 12:00:08.0
Innocent and Vincent truly had a perfect wedding and showed off their colourful cultures.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Bright colours, a massive guest list and the stars sticking to their Xitsonga language both impressed and perplexed some fans of reality show, Our Perfect Wedding.

Save & Share

Related News

The bride and groom, Innocent and Vincent Ngobeni, showed off their cultures beautifully on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.

Their wedding was rated as one of the best by Twitter because of the colourful decor, their helicopter entrance, catering for 1,500 guests and a surprise change of wedding dresses.

However, the choice of the OPW's participants to speak mostly their language, which is Xitsonga, left Twitter confused and concentrating hard on the subtitles to understand what was being said.

Native Tsonga people were overjoyed at the use of their language in the show while other tweeps were just catching feelings:

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X