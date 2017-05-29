Major League cancels gig amidst violent Soweto protests

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the group's Bandile said that the band feared for the safety of concertgoers and so decided to cancel their show at the eleventh hour.

"We had been monitoring the situation and when it became clear that we could no longer guarantee the safety and protection of our fans, we decided to make the decision to cancel the show," he said.

He added that roads to the venue were blocked and several other "safety issues" had concerned the event's organisers.

"Our thoughts are with the people affected by the strikes. All we want is for our fans to be safe," he added.

The concert was set to be hosted at the Icon nightclub in Pimville but after the protests became more violent, the club decided to close.

One of the club's owners, DJ Sphectacula, took to Instagram to offer his support and prayers to the community.

"I really empathize with my neighbour's plight and hope that the powers that be do their best to resolve this dire situation with immediate effect," Bandile said.

Soweto residents have been protesting over lack of service delivery and blocked major routes in the area with boulders, and burning tyres.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, protesters pelted motorists with stones on Sunday night and caused numerous obstructions.

Major League vowed to return to Soweto for their show and said that a new date for the concert would be communicated to fans once the area around the venue was safe.