Olive branch? Bonang calls Somizi 'highlight' of the SAMAs

Somizi presented the annual music awards with comedian Tumi Morake and had fans in stitches with their amazing energy and shade-filled remarks.

While the internet was filled with praise for the duo, a tweet by Bonang congratulating Somizi and Tumi shot straight to the top of the pile.

@tumi_morake you and Somizi were the highlight of the night!!! Wow. Sooo damn entertaining. Thank you. #SAMA23 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 27, 2017

Twitter detectives are probably still trying to figure out why Bonang didn't tag Somizi directly in the tweet, although you'll probably remember that he told Anele on Real Talk with Anele that she had blocked him on social media.

The message comes just weeks after Sunday Sun reported that the pair couldn't stand to be in the same room together and Bonang had asked to be moved to a different marquee at an event after seeing Somizi.