Zero chill! The SAMA23 fashion memes keep coming

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-29 07:54:13.0
Twitter became the fashion police
Image by: Twitter

It's been two days since SAMA23 and y'all are still on top form and keep bringing those memes.

Somizi, Boity, Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau: all of them were victims.

Halala Mzansi. You keep doing you!

 

