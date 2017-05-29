Zero chill! The SAMA23 fashion memes keep coming
It's been two days since SAMA23 and y'all are still on top form and keep bringing those memes.
Somizi, Boity, Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau: all of them were victims.
Halala Mzansi. You keep doing you!
#SAMA23 Stogie Ts chest looking like Durban beach front in December pic.twitter.com/k1TN5Odi5B— TweetStalker (@van_peeblez) May 28, 2017
As i prepare ichakalaka for tomorrow, 7 colours #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/IjRinPaOr2— Sino ❣ (@SinobomNompuku) May 27, 2017
Who did this yooh SATA FRIKA #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/2RiTLh0a7i— Tumi (@TCharityk) May 28, 2017
