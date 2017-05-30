 WATCH: Lol! Skhumba seemingly imitates Mampintsha's SAMAs outburst - Times LIVE
   
Tue May 30 13:14:45 SAST 2017

WATCH: Lol! Skhumba seemingly imitates Mampintsha's SAMAs outburst

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-30 12:42:16.0
Skhumba seemingly took aim at Mampintsha.

Skhumba has seemingly taken the mickey out of Mampintsha's SAMAs outburst, which sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend.

The funny man who never shies away from adding his own to spin to trending topics made a side-splitting video.

In the video Skhumba pretends to be crying and goes on a massive rant about not being able to sleep because nobody ever wishes him goodnight.

"F**k man now I'm sleeping and none of you are sending me a goodnight message. How long have I been sleeping and sleeping?," he said.

At the end of the video Skhumba called out for 'Babes' repeatedly.

It will have you stitches!

A post shared by Skhumba (@skhumba_official) on

 

