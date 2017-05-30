WATCH: Lol! Skhumba seemingly imitates Mampintsha's SAMAs outburst
Skhumba has seemingly taken the mickey out of Mampintsha's SAMAs outburst, which sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend.
The funny man who never shies away from adding his own to spin to trending topics made a side-splitting video.
In the video Skhumba pretends to be crying and goes on a massive rant about not being able to sleep because nobody ever wishes him goodnight.
"F**k man now I'm sleeping and none of you are sending me a goodnight message. How long have I been sleeping and sleeping?," he said.
At the end of the video Skhumba called out for 'Babes' repeatedly.
It will have you stitches!
