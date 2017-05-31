 I always have a problem with girls/women going after men, says Pulane - Times LIVE
   
Wed May 31 13:30:39 SAST 2017

I always have a problem with girls/women going after men, says Pulane

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-31 12:40:58.0
Pulane has some strong views about women 'chasing after' men.
Image by: Instagram/Pulane

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has some strong and spicy opinions about women "chasing" after men.

Even though its the 21st century according to Pulane some things are best left to the guys!

Pulane and some of her followers debated last night's episode of reality show Uyang'thanda Na, where a 20-year-old young woman needed help to woo her crush.

And everyone knows Pulane doesn't mince her words. "I always have a problem with girls/women going after men, that is a men's job after all," she said.

Pulane added that she didn't care that it is the 21st century because "chasing" after men is not how its supposed to be.

Pulane said that she has never chased a man and never will even if she finds herself single.

"In my entire existence I have never done such and for the rest of my remaining years, should I find myself single again, I will never," she said.

