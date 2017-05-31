I always have a problem with girls/women going after men, says Pulane

Even though its the 21st century according to Pulane some things are best left to the guys!

Pulane and some of her followers debated last night's episode of reality show Uyang'thanda Na, where a 20-year-old young woman needed help to woo her crush.

And everyone knows Pulane doesn't mince her words. "I always have a problem with girls/women going after men, that is a men's job after all," she said.

Pulane added that she didn't care that it is the 21st century because "chasing" after men is not how its supposed to be.

Even the Bible says " A man will love and a woman will submit" finish and Klaar!!! https://t.co/0Eh2gWY4fb — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 30, 2017

It's not about pride, it's just not meant that way, men are meant to do the chasing then women are meant to submit not the other way around https://t.co/rCidqgpPLM — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 30, 2017

Pulane said that she has never chased a man and never will even if she finds herself single.

"In my entire existence I have never done such and for the rest of my remaining years, should I find myself single again, I will never," she said.

Hahahaha...at the end of the day, a man must assume his position and be the head, and a woman the neck of the family. https://t.co/zQJbmMB8g7 — Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) May 31, 2017