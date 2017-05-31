WATCH: The one Babes and Mampintsha video you have to see
Okay, so we know they've apologised. They've issued a statement and did a less angry video to the one they posted just after walking away empty-handed from the SAMAs.
Both have said they did not mean to say the people who walked away with awards did not deserve it and they also did they did not mean to disrespect their fans.
You can watch the video here if you missed it: WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's 'sincere' apology over SAMAs outburst
But we just stumbled across this video and it has given us life.
And clearly people agree.
It's received over 138,000 views and just keeps going.
Shem Babes, sorry.
