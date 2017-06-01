Beef? Nah fam! Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka seem just fine

During an interview on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda, Lerato addressed recent reports that claimed she and Dineo had "tension" between them.

The radio personality told Anele that when she and Dineo saw the reports they "rolled" their eyes.

She added that when they were paired together as co-hosts on Metro FM's The Bridge during a major reshuffle at the station earlier this year, they knew that people were waiting for controversy.

"What I love about Dineo and I is that the week we started doingThe Bridge, I said to her, 'you know they're gonna try to make us fight... because we are girls'. I said 'it might happen now, or it will probably happen later,'" she said.

Dineo admitted that they've had disagreements but not to the extent that they've wanted to beat each other up.

Lerato described Dineo as a sister and said they understand each other.

"We have an understanding and I love the fact that we are the same age, so... maturity plays a huge role when it comes to that. We are so content, both of us actually. We are at a point in our lives where we are so content and so happy, and we're so comfortable with who we are, so it just works so well together."

Lerato said that the reports weren't even "worth entertaining".