The cost of having Somizi as your dad? Over R2 million rand, apparently

Somizi's super popular reality show once again lit up screens on Wednesday evening, with his army of fans flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes about the episode.

And while Somizi's antics had everyone in stitches from the moment the show started, there was one moment that nearly put Twitter in a coma.

Every child knows that he or she is indebted to their parents, our Somgaga decided to put a price on his parental responsibilities.

He told his daughter that she would have to pay over two million rand if she started to repay him for being her dad! Eish, what a bill!

Somizi calculating the amount Bahumi owes him what A DAD !!! #LTDWSomizi — Lady Leggisis. (@Yolanda12000) May 31, 2017

Somizi pulling a Madea on Bahumi calculating fees to date #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/VeVD6bhsng — Tebatso (@KeNnaTebatso) May 31, 2017

Somgaga is a G! Bahumi owes him 1.2m plus money for transport plus ya pocket money....#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/U6tfk5tmHT — Senhor (@lebohang_elias) May 31, 2017

#LTDWSomizi lol Som Som bakithi! As for Bahumi owing him 2 point 1 mil and 32 cents kwaaaaaaa #IDie — Cus'Elihle (@tmandoh) May 31, 2017

I feel Somizi. We spend a lot of money on our kids... my daughter tax me sooo much #LTDWSomizi — Nthaby (@nthabsMa) May 31, 2017

#LTDWSomizi If Somizi opens a country I'll be the first to move in , his a version of happiness #sebenza boy. — Angel Makamo (@angel_makamo) May 31, 2017

While some were caught up on the numbers, other users were poking fun at Somizi's debacle with Zahara. They posted memes and comments about how the Loliwe hitmaker was watching the show to figure out how much to sue Somizi for. Class!