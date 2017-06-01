WATCH: LOL! Khanyi Mbau’s #MampintshaChallenge pokes fun at blessees

It's almost four full days since a video of Mampintsha venting his frustration over Babes Wodumo not winning any awards at the SAMAs went viral, but Khanyi's version is right up there with the best.

Just when you thought you have laughed at everything to do with #MampintshaChallenge then Khanyi comes in and asks "Why did you call me gold digger, but you call these new ones blessees, why?"

Even though both Mampintsha and Babes have since apologised for the comments they made, Mzansi is just not backing away from poking fun at them.

via GIPHY