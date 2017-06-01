 WATCH: LOL! Khanyi Mbau’s #MampintshaChallenge pokes fun at blessees - Times LIVE
   
Thu Jun 01 12:16:01 SAST 2017

WATCH: LOL! Khanyi Mbau’s #MampintshaChallenge pokes fun at blessees

TshisaLIVE | 2017-06-01 11:40:12.0
Khanyi's #MampintshaChallenge is one of the best you'll ever see!
Image by: Khanyi Mbau Instagram

After watching Khanyi Mbau's hilarious #MampintshaChallenge video you won't even care that she's coming late to the party. The woman is the party herself!

It's almost four full days since a video of Mampintsha venting his frustration over Babes Wodumo not winning any awards at the SAMAs went viral, but Khanyi's version is right up there with the best.

Just when you thought you have laughed at everything to do with #MampintshaChallenge then Khanyi comes in and asks "Why did you call me gold digger, but you call these new ones blessees, why?"

Even though both Mampintsha and Babes have since apologised for the comments they made, Mzansi is just not backing away from poking fun at them.

via GIPHY

 

