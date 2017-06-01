WATCH: Somizi doing the #MampintshaChallenge is lols for days!
It seems like Somizi could not resist joining the craze that has hit Mzansi in the form of the hilarious #MampintshaChallenge trend.
Even though Somizi is a tad late in joining in the fun, his video will have you rolling with laughter.
A video of Mampintsha venting his frustration over Babes Wodumo not winning any awards at the SAMAs went viral shortly after he shared it.
Even though both Mampintsha and Babes have both since apologised for the comments they made, this did not stop Mzansi from poking fun at them.
Mampintsha himself threatened to leave Mzansi over the challenge. "Off to Dubai, can't stand Black Twitter," he wrote in the caption, referring to recent reports about President Jacob Zuma apparently leaving South Africa for Dubai at the end of his presidential term.
