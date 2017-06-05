 AKA and Teargas muso Ntukza clash over 'sold out' gig snub - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Jun 05 13:17:37 SAST 2017

Minnie Dlamini is in full wedding planning mode

AKA and Teargas muso Ntukza clash over 'sold out' gig snub

TshisaLIVE | 2017-06-05 12:50:46.0
AKA and Ntukza had a nasty Twar.
Image by: Via AKA’s Instagram

Hip-hop heavyweights AKA and Ntukza found themselves in a nasty war of words this past weekend, after AKA refused to perform at an event because the crowd was too small.

Save & Share

Related News

The Baddest rapper was set to headline the Mzansi Hip-Hop Festival on Saturday but pulled out at the 11th hour because there was apparently not enough people there to support him.

When asked on Twitter why he had not performed as promised, AKA told a fan: "There wasn't enough people for me to perform. 500 minimum. It's in my contract."

As one of the festival's organisers, Ntukza was taken aback by the claims and took to Twitter to challenge AKA.

And Ntukza even brought reciepts...

AKA brought his own proof, posting images of an empty crowd at the event.

Ntukza responded by saying it was not the organisers' fault that people didn't rush to see AKA.

"We have different images abuti, my previous pic was just before a performance. [It is] not my fault [that] people didn't gather [a]round you," he tweeted, with a laughing face emoji.

He claimed that the issue may have something to do with AKA demanding to perform two hours earlier than scheduled.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to drag AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest into the picture, asking him if he too had a "minimum crowd" clause in his contract.

 

cassper.PNGcassper 2.PNG 

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact both AKA and Ntukza were unsuccessful.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X