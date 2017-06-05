AKA and Teargas muso Ntukza clash over 'sold out' gig snub

The Baddest rapper was set to headline the Mzansi Hip-Hop Festival on Saturday but pulled out at the 11th hour because there was apparently not enough people there to support him.

When asked on Twitter why he had not performed as promised, AKA told a fan: "There wasn't enough people for me to perform. 500 minimum. It's in my contract."

We negotiated with the organizer to come back to the event after our show at Nasrec if the gig filled up. We never got the call. So yah. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 4, 2017

The problem is that if I get on a stage with an empty crowd .... y'all gonna call it "AKA's show" .... when it's simply a booking. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 4, 2017

I made the decision a long time ago that I only want to perform to big crowds. *shrug* — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 4, 2017

As one of the festival's organisers, Ntukza was taken aback by the claims and took to Twitter to challenge AKA.

The show was sold out, I'll tweet proof in a bit @akaworldwide no substance in that tweet nonwhatsoever — F.O.E Album Out Now (@ntukzasa) June 4, 2017

And Ntukza even brought reciepts...

Thank you to all those who came out to Mzansi HIP Hop last night, what an awesome 1st Show, next year we are going BIGGER pic.twitter.com/UXuPtVbbe8 — F.O.E Album Out Now (@ntukzasa) June 4, 2017

Thank you. See you again next year #MzansiHipHopFest pic.twitter.com/ghIrMoMeyN — F.O.E Album Out Now (@ntukzasa) June 4, 2017

AKA brought his own proof, posting images of an empty crowd at the event.

@ntukzasa now I have to tweet these pics of the show last night to clear my name. I didn't want to do this. pic.twitter.com/9ibAxELUHd — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 4, 2017

Ntukza responded by saying it was not the organisers' fault that people didn't rush to see AKA.

"We have different images abuti, my previous pic was just before a performance. [It is] not my fault [that] people didn't gather [a]round you," he tweeted, with a laughing face emoji.

He claimed that the issue may have something to do with AKA demanding to perform two hours earlier than scheduled.

@akaworldwide so much respect I have for you, ok tweet hawu hebanna. You were due to perform at 8 & wanted to perform at 6 — F.O.E Album Out Now (@ntukzasa) June 4, 2017

final tweet, I never knew bad blood to exist between us, never! I believe we can come with a consensus — F.O.E Album Out Now (@ntukzasa) June 4, 2017

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to drag AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest into the picture, asking him if he too had a "minimum crowd" clause in his contract.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact both AKA and Ntukza were unsuccessful.