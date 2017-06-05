Joyous Celebration owner defrauded of R2.9 million – report

Sunday Sun is reporting that Lindelani apparently opened a case of fraud at Edenvale Police Station.

Lindelani told the publication that he apparently entered a lease agreement to rent a property from a businessman, however when he tried to use the premises he found out that the documents were allegedly fraudulent.

"I can't name names, as the matter is still under investigation, but this was done by a popular businessman," he said.

The choir instructor also claimed that he was defrauded out of an amount of R2,970 million.

He confirmed that he opened a case so that the crimes could be investigated and that although he hasn't recovered any of his money, he knew the suspects.

Lindelani is a co-founder of the successful gospel group Joyous Celebration which he founded together with Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba.

The gospel group - who are also celebrating 21 years in the music industry - recorded their album titled Heal The Land at US Bishop TD Jakes church in Dallas last year.