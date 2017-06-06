'I don’t belong here'- Moshidi Motshegwa's battle with the limelight

The veteran actress, best known for her role as Naomi on Rhythm City, sat down with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele recently and revealed the struggles she faces to keep her personal life private.

"It's complicated, this industry. I don't fit into the scene. I remember I was working on Channel O and Channel O was always having parties. I remember standing there and going, 'You just don't belong here. This is not you. Go home'. I went home and I've been home since," she said.

The star has largely kept out of the spotlight since. The star is not even on social media and a quick Google search of her name will bring up only a handful of interviews.

Instead, she prefers to spend time with her family and work behind the scenes.

Still, she admits that the role of Naomi was a character that was so much bigger than her.

"She will always stalk me. She is bigger than me. She is a lot of people. I have actually had to own her and say 'Ýou are bigger than me. You were an energy that was needed at the time. You spoke to spaces and places in black women's lives,''' she added.

Reflecting on a role she played as Blanche in the play A Streetcar Named Desire, she said that her character was similar to many celebs today.

"That space of losing control. Someone who's universe has crumbled. Someone who has created a lie about their life. I think we have a lot of Blanches at the moment. I think we are in an industry of Blanches,"she said.