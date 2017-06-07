Books to blame for Bontle Sithole getting the boot from Muvhango

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Muvhango publicist Amanda Ngudle confirmed that Bontle's character, Busi Motsamai, had been killed off.

"Her character was killed off for operational reasons. She is at a critical stage in her university life and we didn’t like that her schooling was being affected by her acting scheduling. So, a collective decision was made and she was made aware of it and she didn't object to it," Amanda said in a statement.

Insiders told Sowetan, the star was told a day before her final scene that her character was being killed off. She was apparently upset by the decision and tried to confront the show's bosses, with no success.

However, the show's publicist Amanda Ngudle told TshisaLIVE that Bontle was "told on time".

Despite numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE Bontle could not be reached for comment.

Bontle took over the role of Busi from Omuhle Gela in 2015. She is currently studying business management at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).