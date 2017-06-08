BCCSA rules in favour of Isidingo farm attack scene

The controversial scene became a massive talking point after it was aired in April.

It showed Sechaba Moloi-Matabane (played by Motlatsi Mafatshe) being attacked and buried alive by two white Afrikaans men.

The BCCSA announced on Wednesday that the public broadcaster was not in contravention of the code of conduct and dismissed the complaints.

Insiders at Isidingo have told TshisaLIVE that the cast and crew are happy with the result as they felt "strongly" that viewers are confronted with the "harsh realities" of South African life.

In a statement released by the broadcaster it said it welcomed the decision.

"The SABC as a public service broadcaster will always strive to depict what is happening in our society as they are, whilst upholding its editorial policy and the BCCSA’s code of conduct."