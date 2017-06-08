Miss SA Demi-Leigh 'safe and unharmed' after attempted hijacking

The Miss SA pageant confirmed that the beauty queen was held up by three armed men on Jan Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

"She managed to exit the vehicle and a good Samaritan came to Demi's aid and drove her away from the scene. Her car and handbag were later recovered at the scene by a security company," the organisation said in a statement.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said that Demi was shaken.

"As it can be understood, Miss Nel-Peters is shaken but in good spirits and safe. She has incredible courage," he said in a statement.

Police are currently investigating the matter and have promised to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to find the suspects.

"No resources will be spared in the fight against crime...Now is the time to take the war against crime direct to these enemies of the people. It should be made a societal shame when armed men point deadly weapons at females," the minister added.