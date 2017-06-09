Watch out, world! Amanda Black is gunning for BET success

Amanda was recently announced as a nominee in the Viewers Choice: Best International Act category at the awards. She joins Babes Wodumo, AKA and Nasty C, who bagged nominations in the Best Internation: Africa category.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Amanda said that she was humbled by the opportunity to represent South Africa and was excited at the nomination.

"I am like a little girl with all the lollipops. I'm so happy. I saw my name on the nominees list and I went berserk. I can't wait to attend the awards," she said.

It is the latest in a series of achievements for the former Idols top 10 finalist, who won two awards at the Metro FM Music Awards in February and three awards at the South African Music Awards last month.

"I feel like I am living a fairy tale at the moment. It is so humbling to be able to make music that I love and for it to be loved so much by other people too. I put a lot of honesty in my music and for people to relate to that and see it as their story too is just humbling," Amanda said.

Amanda is hoping to follow in the footsteps of DJ Black Coffee, who became the first South African to win a BET award last year. She said that the DJ's hard work and influence has inspired all local artists to dream big.

"It used to be that we (South African artists) would have to go America to be noticed but we are now being recognised and are still able to stay in South Africa. I think a lot of that is down to Black Coffee. For so many years we tried to break into the market by sounding like Americans and now we are just being ourselves and we are getting recognised for who we are. It is an amazing time to be a South African," she said.

South African music veteran Yvonne Chaka Chaka will also be honoured with a BET International Global Good Star and Power award at the event.

The BET Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 25.