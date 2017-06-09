Zoleka Mandela: I don't know why people think 'Mandelas' are not regular human beings

She was on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda and explained that many people have perceptions around the famous Mandela family.

"I think I openly share my life with people to break stereotypes. (People think) because you're a Mandela your life can never be penetrated with addiction and sexual abuse, things I have been through in my life," she said.

She said that her family has been treated like they aren't "human" and have never had to battle in life.

"I don't know why 'Mandelas' are no longer human beings and we don't have feelings. We are just like every one else," she added.

The author and activist said that it warms her heart when people relate to the challenges she has faced in her life, which she often details on social media.

A previous drug addict, victim of sexual abuse and a staunch campaigner for breast cancer awareness, Zoleka has said she has found a purpose in her life.

"I'm very thankful for all things that happened in my life because I finally feel like I have a purpose and didn't always feel that way. Using my life for the benefit of others is my politics," she added.