Cici shows picture of alleged Arthur Mafokate assault

The musician, whose real name is Busisiwe Twala, posted the picture on her Instagram account on Saturday night.

The post drew widespread reaction as fans called on Cici to publicly name her "attacker."

A day before the image of the injury was put up she posted a message thanking fans for their support.

"The operation was a success. I wish to walk again," she wrote next to the image.

Sunday World last week reported Cici had laid charges of common assault against Arthur after the pair allegedly got into an altercation.

Officials have confirmed that Arthur was arrested and released on bail but has yet to appear in court as the "matter was still being invesigated."

"He was charged with common assault and he also laid charges of common assault against the alleged victim," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Arthur told TshisaLIVE that the assault claims are "baseless."

"The claims are baseless. I am not an abuser and I never will be," he told TshisaLIVE.

He said that he would "definitely be fighting the case" in order to prove his innocence.

The musician has also taken to his Instagram page to post messages about abuse.