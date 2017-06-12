'I should have kissed and warmed her hands' - Zoleka Mandela on her late daughter

The socialite and author shared a picture of Zenani that was taken just days before her death and reflected on the pain she feels.

Zoleka was taken back to the day of Zenani's funeral and the emotions she felt.

"I kept thinking about whether she was in pain and if she felt anything. How she must have been so terrified sitting in that back seat by herself without me to hold her as she took her last breath or to wipe her tears for a change," she said.

Zoleka described how they had to have a closed casket at Zenani's funeral because of the injuries she sustained in the car crash.

She added that she has memories of someone asking her if she wanted to hold Zenani's hands and she was scared to at the time.

However, looking back Zoleka feels pain for "not being there".

"I should have kissed and warmed her hands at the mortuary and not the glass that separated us. She probably felt alone and needed me to hold her just one last time," she said.

Zoleka said she needed forgiveness for not being a better mother to Zenani. "I need forgiveness for not being a better mother to her, especially the one time she really needed me the most ... peace in Heaven, baby."

Zenani Mandela, who is the great granddaughter of ANC stelwart Nelson Mandela, died in a car crash while returning home from the pre-tournament concert that was held the night before the 2010 Soccer World Cup opening.