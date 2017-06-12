SA accents and kick-butt action: we can't wait for Black Panther!

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming blockbuster superhero film Black Panther dropped recently and has more South African connections than an Australian braai.

The trailer is the first real look at the film, which is set for release next year, and features three South Africans and even a character with an Afrikaans accent.

The trailer opens with an interrogation scene where a detective is questioning a suspect in a thick Afrikaans accent.

It's a classic... until you realise that the film also features the likes of John Kani, Atandwa Kani and former Rhythm City actress Connie Chiume.

Connie plays the role of the mining tribe elder and told TshisaLIVE that she was blown away by the production.

"I have worked on many international films shot in South Africa but this is the first time that I have worked on an international film based in America. It was amazing and a completely different experience," she said.

She said the film shows how much of an impact South Africa is having on Hollywood.

"The world obviously knows about John Kani but now they will be introduced to a few more South Africans. It is great that we are finally being recognised for our talent because we really have great actors who are just as good as any in America," Connie added.