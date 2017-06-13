Skolopad on a mission to get a reality show

Skolopad, who became an overnight sensation when she hit the Metro FM Music Awards black carpet in a revealing yellow dress, recently announced her intentions to shoot a reality show.

She told TshisaLIVE that she had started a retweet campaign to gain support for the idea before approaching broadcasters.

1000 RTs for a reality tv show — #TLOBONENG (@skolopad) June 10, 2017

She reached a third of her goal in two days and hopes to reach a thousand retweets by the end of the week.

Skolopad said that the reality show would focus on her life and the challenges of living a double life.

"I want people to see what I am doing and what makes me do the things I do. So many people are shocked when they learn that I am a nurse and so this show will help them understand how I juggle my music and nursing careers. Right now we are just looking for sponsors," she said.

But not everyone is impressed by the idea.

Since the announcement Skolopad has been inundated with comments criticising her decision.

She has hit back at several of these on social media and told TshisaLIVE that she is not fazed by the hate.

"I really don't bother with what people say about me. I am going ahead with this plan and nothing they say will distract me," she added.