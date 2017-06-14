 IN MEMES: 3 valuable life lessons learnt from Uyang'thanda Na - Times LIVE
   
IN MEMES: 3 valuable life lessons learnt from Uyang'thanda Na

TshisaLIVE | 2017-06-14 09:57:03.0
Dineo's friend asked her out on a date.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic

Poor Ndivhuwo put her heart on the line when she asked her friend, Dineo out on last night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na.

And while Dineo turned her down, there were still major life lessons to learn from the fail, like be careful when you compliment your friends on their dress. Seriously!

Twitter went into overdrive during the show as they reacted to the drama on screen with hilarious jokes and memes about what not to do when asking someone out on a date.

So, singletons, take notes.

Check their relationship status

We're not sure if Ndivhuwo was paying attention to Dineo's love life or if she even checked her friend's relationship status on Facebook, but Dineo has a boyfriend whom she has a child with. Eish!

u1.JPG 

 

uo2.JPG 

Question every compliment

Friends compliment friends, right? Except when one of the friends fancies the other and is using the compliment to try push the relationship further.

uo1.JPG 

 

Sometimes tears won't help

Props to Ndivhuwo, she really tried everything to get Dineo's attention but in the end even pulling the sympathy card didn't work.

un1.JPG 

