IN MEMES: 3 valuable life lessons learnt from Uyang'thanda Na

And while Dineo turned her down, there were still major life lessons to learn from the fail, like be careful when you compliment your friends on their dress. Seriously!

Twitter went into overdrive during the show as they reacted to the drama on screen with hilarious jokes and memes about what not to do when asking someone out on a date.

So, singletons, take notes.

Check their relationship status

We're not sure if Ndivhuwo was paying attention to Dineo's love life or if she even checked her friend's relationship status on Facebook, but Dineo has a boyfriend whom she has a child with. Eish!

#UyangthandaNa she wants to give her advice how to leave her baby daddy... pic.twitter.com/8WFs3J0HZL — Bongani Diego Kaunda (@BonganiD_Kaunda) 13 juin 2017

Question every compliment

Friends compliment friends, right? Except when one of the friends fancies the other and is using the compliment to try push the relationship further.

From now on when a sister in Christ says I'm dressed well #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/Ew9mxWeevl — Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) 13 juin 2017

Every time Dineo got undressed in front of Ndivhuwo she was like #uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/BlYbfa2re9 — soopagallis (@SegodiG) 13 juin 2017

My reaction everytime whn my friend/neighbour comes through my gate 2come chil wth me #Uyangthandana yithi angiko Ma pic.twitter.com/1NOJaJRdG0 — Lubabalo Falakhe (@mzerakababalo) 13 juin 2017

This is why people think we're hitting on them when we're just being kind and sincere #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/jg66W67tT6 — Lebohang (@Lebza_M) 13 juin 2017

Sometimes tears won't help

Props to Ndivhuwo, she really tried everything to get Dineo's attention but in the end even pulling the sympathy card didn't work.