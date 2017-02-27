Miss Pru gets blasted for being 'childish' in her award acceptance speech
Miss Pru was never ready for the responses she got when she tweeted her thank you message after winning Best Collaboration at the Metro Music Awards with the song Ameni.
The song, which was a hit in 2016, featured Ambitiouz Entertainment artists - some of which are no longer part of the stable. Emtee, Saudi, Sjava, Fifi Cooper, A-reece and B3nchmarq all featured in the song, but Miss Pru only saw it fit to thank her stable-mates.
The DJ intentionally snubbbed Fifi Cooper, A-reece and B3nchmarq and her fans were not impressed! They labelled her "childish" and "selfish" for failing to recognise the artists whom they feel played a bigger role in making the song a hit.
Miss Pru has since deleted the tweet, but many of her fans continue to tell her she was wrong in the comment section of all her other posts.
