Miss Pru gets blasted for being 'childish' in her award acceptance speech

The song, which was a hit in 2016, featured Ambitiouz Entertainment artists - some of which are no longer part of the stable. Emtee, Saudi, Sjava, Fifi Cooper, A-reece and B3nchmarq all featured in the song, but Miss Pru only saw it fit to thank her stable-mates.

The DJ intentionally snubbbed Fifi Cooper, A-reece and B3nchmarq and her fans were not impressed! They labelled her "childish" and "selfish" for failing to recognise the artists whom they feel played a bigger role in making the song a hit.

Miss Pru has since deleted the tweet, but many of her fans continue to tell her she was wrong in the comment section of all her other posts.