These pictures of Mandla Hlatshwayo & his family will melt your heart

Mandla played many roles and wore many different hats and his loss has undoubtedly devastated those close to him.

In the wake of Mandla's death social media has been abuzz with an outpouring of tributes to him.

From high-profile celebrities to adoring fans and government officials thousands of messages have showed the impact Mandla had on people's lives.

Those who knew Mandla personally have described him as a "humble and kind person" who was always willing to help.

While the positive words paint a clear picture of Mandla these pictures with his family are perhaps the best description of the man he was.

Fellow TV personality Zola Hashatsi shared this incredible collage of special moments between Mandla and his family...

A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) on May 15, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Mandla played a hands-on role as a father to his children...

They hijacked my day, daddy duties. Posted by Mandla Hlatshwayo on Friday, February 24, 2017

Family was important to Mandla.

Mandla was shot and killed outside a tavern in Pimville, Soweto on Sunday night. Eyewitnesses told police that Mandla tried to help women from being robbed at the tavern when the incident happened.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after Mandla's death was confirmed, his brother Sipho said that the family was in a state of shock. "I am deeply hurt and did not see this coming. I am shocked because I just saw him on Friday," Sipho said.