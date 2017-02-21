 WATCH: A helicopter, car collection and more - inside a $250 million mega mansion - Times LIVE
   
Tue Feb 21 09:37:20 SAST 2017

WATCH: A helicopter, car collection and more - inside a $250 million mega mansion

TimesLIVE | 2017-02-21 08:54:13.0

A mega mansion in California's Bel Air is up for sale, for the cool price of $250 million.

This video takes you on a tour of the four-story, 38,000-square-foot house. At that price, you don't only get the house, but also the helicopter, seven-member full-time staff, the art and the car collection, amongst other luxuries.

