Sat Apr 29 10:02:42 SAST 2017
30 tonnes of cheese / 30 000 Capetonians = 1kg each

TMG Digital | 2017-04-29 09:24:07.0
Cheese from top to bottom: Fairview Vintners Brie, Belnori Phantom Forest, Ganzvlei Blue Moon, Klein River Overberg, Langbaken Karoo Bossie, Just Cheese Wild Garlic, Dalewood Huguenot.
Image by: Malcolm Drummond

Thirty tonnes of cheese is to be consumed by 30 000 Capetonians at the SA Cheese Festival this weekend. That’s one kilogramme of cheese each.

Organisers estimate 30 tonnes of cheese will be consumed at the three-day festival‚ at Sandringham‚ between Cape Town and Paarl.

The festival showcases the Western Cape’s agri-processing sector‚ said Alan Winde‚ Minister of Economic Opportunities y.

Other produce will also be available‚ from wines to sweets and sauces.

The Cape Made pavilion is a partnership between the Western Cape agriculture department Agri-Expo‚ the organisers of the cheese festival. Chefs will demonstrate recipes and a recipe book produced by Milk Producers’ Organisation and the Private Hotel School is available.

