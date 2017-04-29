30 tonnes of cheese / 30 000 Capetonians = 1kg each
Thirty tonnes of cheese is to be consumed by 30 000 Capetonians at the SA Cheese Festival this weekend. That’s one kilogramme of cheese each.
Organisers estimate 30 tonnes of cheese will be consumed at the three-day festival‚ at Sandringham‚ between Cape Town and Paarl.
The festival showcases the Western Cape’s agri-processing sector‚ said Alan Winde‚ Minister of Economic Opportunities y.
Other produce will also be available‚ from wines to sweets and sauces.
The Cape Made pavilion is a partnership between the Western Cape agriculture department Agri-Expo‚ the organisers of the cheese festival. Chefs will demonstrate recipes and a recipe book produced by Milk Producers’ Organisation and the Private Hotel School is available.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.